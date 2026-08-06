Punjab MLA hostel linen chest, electricity board chairs headed for US auction

Individually, the PSEB office chair pair has been valued at $8,000-10,000, and the desk-and-chair set at USD 6,000-8,000. (Special arrangement, enhanced with AI)

Three pieces of furniture originated from Punjab government institutions are set to go under the hammer at a Chicago auction on August 13, prompting fresh concerns over the sale of heritage public assets overseas.

According to auction details highlighted by Chandigarh-based advocate and UT Administration’s Heritage Protection Cell member Ajay Jagga, the lots include a pair of office chairs bearing the marking “PSEB-LIB-56”, belonging to the Punjab State Electricity Board library, a linen chest marked “MLA (H) Pb. PWD”, that is said to be part of the Punjab MLA Hostel inventory, and a desk with chair carrying the marking “II-50/St.t/4”.