Punjab: Missing girl’s body found in farmhouse, case of murder filed

A DAY after the body of a minor girl was recovered from a farmhouse in Zirakpur, police registered a case of murder against unidentified persons on Friday. Although police officials said they were investigating the case from all angles, they have not confirmed whether the girl was sexually assaulted or not.

Zirakpur police officials said a Class XI student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Rashanpreet Kaur, went missing on September 17. Her body was recovered from the farmhouse owned by Baba Prem Singh on Thursday.

The girl’s father, Karnail Singh, an ex-serviceman, stated in his complaint that he has three children, a daughter and two sons. The victim was his middle child and she went for tuition on September 17. He added that on Thursday they were informed that a girl’s body was found and when he went to the spot, he identified his daughter from her clothes.

“She used to take private tuition from a woman teacher who lives near our house. On September 17, my daughter went for tuition at 4 pm and returned around 6 pm. Again, she went for tuition around 6.15 pm but did not return. I searched for my daughter on my own but I could not find her following which I approached the police,” the girl’s father told Chandigarh Newsline.

As the boundary wall of the farmhouse from where the body was found is around 5-foot high, the police are working on the theory as to how the girl’s body was taken inside.

The owner of the farmhouse, Baba Prem Singh, said the body might have been thrown into the farmhouse from outside. He said some children, who were playing at the farmhouse, spotted the body and informed him. Baba Prem Singh is associated with Baba Budha Dal.

The girl’s body has been kept at Derabassi civil hospital. Derabassi’s Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Sangeeta Jain said the body seemed to be three to four days old, adding that as the body was decomposed, it would take some time to condcut the post-mortem.

Derabassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Harman Hans said they have registered a case of murder and they will soon crack the case.

