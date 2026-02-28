Punjab missing from Carney’s India itinerary, diaspora debate grows

Prime Minister Mark Carney has just landed in India, where he will meet business leaders and political figures in Mumbai and New Delhi to advance trade and energy cooperation. Talks are also under way to revive and conclude the long-pending Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations, which began in 2010. In addition to India, Carney is scheduled to visit Australia and Japan.

indicated his intent to stabilise the relationship. During his election campaign, he signalled support for stronger engagement with India. By inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Carney conveyed that his government would act in accordance with Canada’s national interest, without yielding to pressure from the Khalistani fringe or sympathetic media platforms. The visit assumes significance as diplomatic ties between India and Canada have faced strain in recent years. Since taking office, Carney has. During his election campaign, he signalled support for stronger engagement with India. By inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Carney conveyed that his government would act in accordance with Canada’s national interest, without yielding to pressure from the Khalistani fringe or sympathetic media platforms.

around economic and political priorities, adding that Carney regularly participates in cultural engagements within Canada. What has drawn attention within the Punjabi diaspora is the absence of Punjab from Carney’s itinerary. Historically, most Canadian prime ministers visiting India, including Jean Chrétien, Stephen Harper and Justin Trudeau, have included a stop in Punjab. With the exception of Paul Martin, nearly every prime minister has visited the state during an official tour. This time, however, Punjab does not feature on the programme. Responding to queries, the Prime Minister’s Office said the visit is structured, adding that Carney regularly participates in cultural engagements within Canada.

Despite this clarification, disappointment is visible among sections of the Punjabi community. Over the past century, Punjabis have built a distinct identity in Canada and earned recognition across sectors. Yet critics argue that sustained campaigns led by elements within the Khalistani fringe over the past four decades have harmed Punjab’s global image and undermined the broader spirit of Punjabiyat.

Since Carney assumed office, some Members of Parliament of Punjabi origin, perceived as sympathetic to Khalistani fringe groups or reliant on their support, have publicly opposed aspects of his India outreach. Such opposition surfaced during initiatives aimed at restoring political and security ties with India. Observers say these actions have, at times, created avoidable controversy for the Canadian government, making diaspora-linked issues appear politically sensitive.

Instances of intimidation have also been cited. A controversial display juxtaposing Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand’s image with that of late Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi drew criticism. Similarly, when International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu travelled to India for trade discussions, the Ontario Sikh Council reportedly called for his social boycott. Critics contend that such actions project a divisive image and allow a small group to be portrayed in sections of the Canadian media as representatives of the wider Sikh and Punjabi community.

Many within the diaspora argue that the broader community is paying the reputational cost of the actions of a limited but vocal fringe. They maintain that the demand for Khalistan has never reflected the position of the Sikh masses, and that conflating the two has distorted public perception. The absence of unified, moderate representation, they say, has further complicated matters.

Questions have also been raised about the weakening of established Sikh institutions such as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the Shiromani Akali Dal, which some believe has left a vacuum in credible global representation.

As debate intensifies, community leaders are calling for introspection and a clearer articulation of mainstream Punjabi aspirations. They argue that the majority of Punjabis seek economic progress, stability and constructive global engagement, and that isolating Punjab through controversy or sectarian politics serves neither Canadian nor Indian interests.

(The writer is Managing Director, Radio India, Surrey Canada)