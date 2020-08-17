Punjab: Minister who attended I-Day function, phones distribution among students tests positive

Cabinet Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar at an Independence Day function at Mansa on Saturday.

Punjab Revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar who represents Rampura Phul constituency as legislator and Punjab Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti who is Malout MLA were among those who tested positive for coronavirus as 1,165 new cases of infection, highest so far in a single day, were reported in the state, driving up the total tally to 31,206 on Sunday.

Kangar and Bhatti had presided over the Independence Day functions at Mansa and Faridkot, respectively, on Saturday. Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former MLA from Malout Harpreet Singh Kotbhai tested positive as well.

Kangar tested positive hours after he had unfurled the national flag at Mansa. Following this news, SSP, DC Mansa and all others who had come in close contact with Kangar at the function were quarantined. DC Mansa Mohinder Pal said,” The minister was tested in Mansa after the function, as he was not feeling well. I am also quarantined as of now. My Trunat test has come negative but I will get myself tested after 5 days yet again. ”

Kangar had attended many social functions in the past 2-3 days including the one in which school students were distributed mobile phones.

In another sharpest spike in Covid-19 deaths reported in a single day, for the second consecutive day and for the third time in the last five days, Punjab reported 41 more deaths, taking the total death count to 812, breaching the 800-mark.

On Saturday, the state had reported 40 deaths and on August 12, 39 deaths.

As per official media bulletin on Sunday, 14 deaths were reported from Ludhiana, seven from Patiala, four from Jalandhar, three each from Amritsar and Sangrur, two from Ferozepur and one each from Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Moga and Mohali.

Maximum new positive cases were reported from Ludhiana (315), followed by Jalandhar (187), Ferozepur (96), Mohali (91) and Patiala (90).

Eight policemen from Ludhiana city police and seven from Moga police tested positive Saturday and Sunday.

A senior constable from Police Lines, a head constable and constable from Drill Staff PPA Phillaur, a constable from office of ADCP-2, a senior constable from technical support unit, a constable from division number 8 police station, an Assistant Sub-Inspector from Dharampura police post and an ASI working in security team at Civil Hospital tested positive in Ludhiana.

Seven constables from the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) tested positive at Moga.

As per a tweet by the Fatehgarh Sahib police, ASI Davinder Singh, 52, died battling coronavirus. He was on frontline duty during the pandemic.

As per the bulletin, there are 10,963 active cases of infection in the state, 217 of them on oxygen support and 35 on ventilator support. As many as 19,431 patients have been discharged.

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid-19 deaths (242), followed by Amritsar (110) and Jalandhar (100). Ludhiana has reported maximum cases.

