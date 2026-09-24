Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora may contest 2027 Assembly polls from jail

His office staff and family members are keeping track of the development projects in his constituency. (File Photo)

Even though appointments have been made for several other constituencies across Punjab ahead of the 2027 polls, the AAP has not appointed any new faces as the halka in-charge for Ludhiana West — the constituency of jailed cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora.

His office staff and family members are keeping track of the development projects in his constituency.

Jatinder Khangura, AAP district president for Ludhiana (urban), told The Indian Express that “the party is backing Arora through thick and thin” “as he has done no wrong and has been arrested due to vendetta politics”. “He and his family and staff are keeping a tab on the development works, and councillors are also coordinating. We are not looking for any new face for Ludhiana West.”