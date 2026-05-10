After his arrest, all eyes now on Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora’s Cabinet berth

After the arrest of Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), all eyes are now on his Cabinet berth to see whether the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will ask him to step down or allow him to continue in office while fighting the case.

For now, however, the AAP appears in no mood for immediate damage control. Sources in the government said no decision on Arora’s Cabinet berth was likely in the near future and that the leadership was in a “wait-and-watch mode”.

The dilemma before the AAP is not merely administrative but also political. The party already has a precedent at the national level. When AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the Delhi excise policy case, the party publicly stood by him, insisting that he would continue as chief minister and even clear files from jail. The AAP then projected the arrest as a political vendetta and refused to resign on these grounds.