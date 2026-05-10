After his arrest, all eyes now on Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora’s Cabinet berth

Since the AAP had insisted Arvind Kejriwal remain the Delhi CM despite his arrest, all eyes are now on whether the party will let Sanjeev Arora keep his ministerial portfolios of industries, local bodies, and power.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhMay 10, 2026 12:42 PM IST
Sanjeev Arora AAP ministerED arrested Sanjeev Arora from his official residence in Chandigarh Sector 2 on Saturday. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

After the arrest of Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), all eyes are now on his Cabinet berth to see whether the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will ask him to step down or allow him to continue in office while fighting the case.

For now, however, the AAP appears in no mood for immediate damage control. Sources in the government said no decision on Arora’s Cabinet berth was likely in the near future and that the leadership was in a “wait-and-watch mode”.

The dilemma before the AAP is not merely administrative but also political. The party already has a precedent at the national level. When AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the Delhi excise policy case, the party publicly stood by him, insisting that he would continue as chief minister and even clear files from jail. The AAP then projected the arrest as a political vendetta and refused to resign on these grounds.

An AAP leader, however, privately admitted that Arora’s situation is different in practical terms. Unlike Kejriwal, who was lodged in a Delhi jail while heading the Delhi government, Arora’s custody and court proceedings are likely to keep him tied up in the national capital.

“The distance matters at least administratively. It is not possible to take the files there each time,” said a senior functionary. “Punjab is not Delhi. Frequent movement between Chandigarh and Delhi while handling key departments becomes difficult,” the leader said.

Three heavyweight portfolios

Arora handles the heavyweight portfolios of industries, local bodies, and power. The industries department has been at the heart of the Punjab government’s push to project itself as investor-friendly. The local bodies department directly impacts urban governance, civic projects, and municipal administration across cities. The state will go to the municipal polls next month. The power department is also politically sensitive in the state, especially with the upcoming paddy season, when demand will peak.

“We are reluctant to make any call as of now. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will decide the rest. There is no immediate thought of removing him,” said a source privy to internal discussions.

Story continues below this ad

“The party believes the ED action is politically motivated and any immediate removal could send the wrong political signal,” the source added.

Within the AAP, Arora is considered one of the more influential ministers in the Cabinet and is seen as being close to the top leadership. His political and organisational importance has only grown over the past two years.

AAP leaders also said that their party has repeatedly attempted to politically counter ED and CBI action by portraying it as part of a larger campaign against Opposition leaders, unlike several other political parties.

“The government has maintained that the ED action is driven by vendetta politics. But it will also have to grapple with the practical question of running key departments. Let us see what happens next,” an AAP functionary said.

Story continues below this ad

ED arrested Arora during searches at his official residence, near the chief minister’s residence in Chandigarh Sector 2, on Saturday. He has been remanded for seven days.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 10: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments