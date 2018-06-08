Punjab: Minister promises 100% VAT refund to industrialists by year-end

Follow Us:
Jalandhar | Published: June 8, 2018 2:18:32 am

Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora said Thursday that the state government was committed to ensuring 100% refund of long-pending VAT to industrialists by the end of this year. The minister was speaking at a meeting with industrialists here to launch “Business First Portal”, which is aimed at facilitating speedy regulatory approvals.

At the meeting, some of the industrialists were vocal in raising their grievances. Gursharan Singh, Convener of Traders Union, said that government was not looking after the interests of the industry, as was promised before the elections.

