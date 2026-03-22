FIR against Laljit Singh Bhullar after his resignation as Punjab minister over suicide of warehousing corporation official

The Amritsar police registered an FIR against former Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and his personal assistant Dilbag Singh (alias Baaga) Saturday night, following the suicide of an official with Punjab State Warehousing Corporation.

Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who worked as a district manager, allegedly ended his life after months of relentless mental harassment, physical assault, and death threats linked to warehouse construction tenders in the Patti and Khemkaran areas of Tarn Taran.

The FIR was registered at the Ranjit Avenue police station hours after Bhullar was forced to resign from the Cabinet. The resignation followed the circulation of a video in which Randhawa explicitly named the minister and his associates. Now, his family is seeking the arrest of the accused.