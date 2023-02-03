scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Punjab minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar: Over Rs 7 crore to be spent to improve Ludhiana sanitation system

The local government minister says the government is making all-out efforts to provide basic facilities as well as a clean and pollution-free environment to the people.

Inderbir Singh Nijjar ludhiana sanitation systemInderbir Singh Nijjar said the local government department would spend around Rs 4.26 crore on the manufacture, supply, delivery, operation and maintenance of jetting-cum-suction machines. (File)

Punjab local government minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the state government would spend approximately Rs 7.77 crore to supply equipment to improve Ludhiana city’s sanitation system.

He said the government was continuously making all-out efforts to provide basic facilities as well as a clean and pollution-free environment to the people.

Nijjar said the local government department would spend around Rs 4.26 crore on the manufacture, supply, delivery, operation and maintenance of jetting-cum-suction machines fixed on 16-tonne GVW truck chassis. Similarly, Rs 2.86 crore would be spent on the manufacture, supply and delivery of jetting-cum-suction machines on 9-tonne GVW truck chassis.

The minister said the capacity of these jetting and suction machines would be 8,000 and 4,000 litres. Rs 65 lakh would be spent for the supply and delivery of excavators, he added.

He said he had directed officers of the department to ensure transparency and quality in their work and to strictly follow the financial guidelines.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 19:37 IST
