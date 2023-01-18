scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema holds meetings with teacher unions of govt and aided schools

During meetings with the representatives of Computer Teachers Union, Punjab State Aided Schools Teachers and Other Employees Union, and 3704 Adhyapak Union Punjab respectively for about one and a half hour, he gave hearing to the demands and issues of the teachers' organizations.

Harpal Singh Cheema directed the concerned officials to prepare a detailed report regarding the demands raised by the union leaders. (File)
Listen to this article
Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema holds meetings with teacher unions of govt and aided schools
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema Wednesday held meetings with various teacher organisations of government and aided schools and discussed their grievances and demands in detail.

During meetings with the representatives of Computer Teachers Union, Punjab State Aided Schools Teachers and Other Employees Union, and 3704 Adhyapak Union Punjab respectively for about one and a half hour, he gave hearing to the demands and issues of the teachers’ organizations, most of which were regarding salary, pension and transfers. He discussed the grievances aired by teacher unions with the officials of the Finance and Education departments and asked them to address these on priority.

More from Chandigarh

He directed the concerned officials to prepare a detailed report regarding the demands raised by the union leaders. He also directed the concerned officials to hold meetings with the union leaders when and where required so that the legitimate demands could be adequately resolved. Cheema also asked the finance department officials to prepare a report on the fiscal implications regarding these demands.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 20:49 IST
Next Story

Jeremy Renner is a fighter; he’s our captain who has been injured, says Mayor of Kingstown co-creator Hugh Dillon

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close