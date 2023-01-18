Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema holds meetings with teacher unions of govt and aided schools

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema Wednesday held meetings with various teacher organisations of government and aided schools and discussed their grievances and demands in detail.

During meetings with the representatives of Computer Teachers Union, Punjab State Aided Schools Teachers and Other Employees Union, and 3704 Adhyapak Union Punjab respectively for about one and a half hour, he gave hearing to the demands and issues of the teachers’ organizations, most of which were regarding salary, pension and transfers. He discussed the grievances aired by teacher unions with the officials of the Finance and Education departments and asked them to address these on priority.

He directed the concerned officials to prepare a detailed report regarding the demands raised by the union leaders. He also directed the concerned officials to hold meetings with the union leaders when and where required so that the legitimate demands could be adequately resolved. Cheema also asked the finance department officials to prepare a report on the fiscal implications regarding these demands.