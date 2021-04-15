Punjab: Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu denies gunny bag shortage

Labourers are cleaning and drying the wheat grain after harvesting at Grain Market near Sirhind Road in Patiala on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

Rejecting reports in a section of media regarding non-availability of gunny bags with procurement agencies as malicious propaganda, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Wednesday underlined that there is no shortage of bardana in the mandis.

Tendering for bardana is a continuous process which starts much before the season as part of planning and goes on as and when need arises, the Minister pointed out, adding that the last tender floated on April 12 was necessitated because permission from GoI to use used bags was received very late.

“We have already got jute bales indented through the Jute Commissioner & NAFED,” Ashu said, adding that PP bales are also being received from various HDPE/PP bag suppliers.

Pointing out that procurement season is already in full swing with farmers bringing their crops to mandis, Ashu said that as on Tuesday, 5,44,334 MTs of wheat had been l procured out of which 44,728 MT was procured under DCP for distribution in the State under the Smart Ration Card Scheme.

Urging the farmers to follow all health advisories as a safeguard against Covid, the Minister said due arrangements have been made to ensure that farners bring their produce in a staggered manner as per tokens issued by Mandi Board Punjab.