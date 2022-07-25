Punjab minister: 90 gangsters neutralised in last one month

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on Sunday said that more than 90 gangsters had been nabbed or neutralised in the last one month by the Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force formed recently to eliminate notorious criminals from the state.

Addressing a press conference at Punjab Bhawan here, the Information and Public Relations Minister said that two main sharpshooters, involved in the killing of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, were among those neutralised by the police.

Accusing the previous governments of patronising gangsters and drug mafia, the AAP Minister asked the gangsters and criminals to shun the path of crime and return to mainstream, or else stern action would be taken against them by the government.

Arora said that gangsters and drug mafia flourished during the previous regimes as they patronised criminals for their vested interests. But the AAP government vowed to make Punjab a gangster-free land and no anti-social elements would go scot-free in the state, he added.

Taking on the opposition parties, Arora said that gangster culture and mafia would not have flourished in Punjab if they were not sheltered by former governments. Consequently, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was used to attack Punjab Police’s Intelligence headquarters in Mohali two months ago. These kinds of sophisticated weapons had not even been used during the darkest phase of Punjab, he added.

Arora said that Punjab has a zero-tolerance policy against crimes and criminals and warned history-sheeters to quit the path of crime or be ready to face the music.

He said that there is no godfather to protect the criminals in the AAP government as it used to be during the previous regime and asked the criminals to surrender at once and return to the social mainstream. The AAP government will adopt a soft stand against gangsters if they are ready to surrender and return to the social mainstream, he added.

Stating that the Mann government has waged a war against drugs, and extensive anti-drug drives were being launched to eradicate the menace of drugs, Arora lauded the Punjab Police and said they seized more than 7 lakh intoxicating tablets, one of the highest recoveries in a day, being smuggled from Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Similarly, Punjab Police in collaboration with other states had also seized huge quantities of heroin smuggled by international smugglers.

Reiterating his government’s commitment, Arora said that the Mann regime would eliminate mafia and gangster culture from Punjab in the coming days. He also urged people to inform the government about smugglers and anti-social elements around their surroundings to make Punjab criminal-free and bring back the lost glory of the state.