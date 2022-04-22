Punjab: Mining minister orders sealing of crushers in his constituency

Coming down heavily on illegal mining, Punjab Mines and Geology Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday instructed the officials to immediately seal all the crushers of Khera Kalmot area near Nangal city of Ropar district.

The minister said that after receiving complaints of crushers involved in illegal mining in Khera Kalmot area, a videography team was sent by him and after the investigations, all the crushers of Khera Kalmot belt were sealed. The area falls in his Anandpur Sahib constituency.

The Ropar mining department sealed six crusher plants at Khera Kalmot village.

The mining officer, Vipan Kamboj, said that due to non-payment of instalment by mining contractor in Ropar district, the licence of the mining contractor had been suspended by the Punjab government. In spite of suspension of licence, the team of mining department led by mining officer has found that the six stone crushers were operating by collecting stones illegally.

He said that taking action against the six stone crusher plants, namely Mahavir Stone Crusher, Gill Stone Crusher, Kalgidhar Stone Crusher, Guru Stone Crusher, New Sutlej Stone Crusher and Gurinder Doaba Stone Crusher, their registration has been cancelled permanently and sealed.

Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav said that information regarding these illegal crushers has been reported to the police department so that these places could be monitored continuously. She claimed that illegal mining would not be allowed at any level in Ropar district and any culprit involved in it would not be spared.

She said that the district administration has already started the special campaign against the overloading vehicles. She appealed to transporters to follow traffic rules.

Minister Bains said that during the previous governments, many complaints were raised against the defaulters and it was said that son-in-law of former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP was involved in the malpractice but clean chits were been given and no stern action was taken so far.

After issuing the directions on closure of the crushers, the minister held an important meeting with the mining officials and directed them to keep a regular check on legal and illegal mining sites.

The minister said that all contractors have been warned to deposit all the pending dues to the mining department immediately, failing which their contracts will be cancelled and alternative process of recovery will begin.

“Mining department would also initiate self-operated mining sites at Amritsar and Moga to supply sand at fair prices to general public,” Bains said.

He said illegal mining would not be tolerated at any cost at any location across the state. Apart from ensuring strict action against persons involved in illegal mining, the tainted officers will also not be spared.