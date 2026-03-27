Punjab Milkfed suspends 3 officials after Army rejects contaminated milk powder consignments

The Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (Milkfed) has suspended three officials of the Ludhiana-based Verka Milk Plant (VMP) after the Indian Army rejected two large consignments of milk powder owing to contamination.

The action follows official communication from Army authorities flagging quality concerns in supplies routed through the Ludhiana District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd.

Acting on the reports, Milkfed placed Daljit Singh, General Manager, VMP, Guriqbal Singh, Manager (Quality), VMP, and Paritosh Mishra, Manager (Production), VMP, under suspension with immediate effect, citing a grave lapse in quality control.

The rejected consignments, together amounting to over 124 metric tonnes, were supplied in two batches and subsequently failed quality checks, prompting the Army to return them. Officials said the matter was formally conveyed to the Federation in communications dated February 12 and March 16.