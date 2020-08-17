Punjab: Miffed over not being invited to I-Day function, ex-minister writes to CM demanding action against district officials

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab minister and chairman of Punjab Agro Industries Corporation Joginder Singh Mann shot off a letter to Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday, in which he slammed the Phagwara administration for not inviting “several public representatives”, including himself, for Independence Day celebrations.

In the letter, the copy of which has been sent to PPCC president Sunil Jakhar and Chief Secretary Vinnie Mahajan, Mann wrote: “Today when the entire country and Indian diaspora is celebrating Independence Day across the globe, the sheer irresponsible and callous attitude of Phagwara administration has spoiled the festivity of this pious occasion.”

He further wrote that in “complete disrespect to representatives of public”, the Phagwara administration had not extended invitation to majority public representatives and Congress leaders, including him, for the event to mark celebrations.

Mann said it was “totally unwarranted and undesirable” as party workers had toiled to bring back the Congress to power.

Mann said that if the Congress leaders and workers are to be ignored in such events, where is the Congress government in the state? He said that he has been a member of Punjab Cabinet, a three-time MLA from Phagwara and had been receiving invitations from Governor house, district administration and others but it was surprising that Phagwara administration has ignored him along with other Congress workers, that too when their party is in power.

Mann said that the administration “willfully neglected” them for the celebrations, which deserves exemplary punishment so that it acts as a deterrent for others in the future.

Mann wrote that with around one year left for hustings in the state, how does the party expects to come back if the officers will behave in such a dictatorial manner? He expressed hope that the CM and Jakhar will “uphold the respect and integrity of the public representatives by ensuring strict action against the laxity on part of officers”.

Officials of the district administration could not be reached for comment.

