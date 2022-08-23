Punjab: MC to provide `40-lakh model sanitation booths for safai karmacharis

The Municipal Corporation Monday decided to provide sanitation booths for its safai karmacharis at Dhanas and Sarangpur villages.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC), Municipal Corporation, under the chairpersonship of Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon.

“Keeping in view the health and hygiene of its safai karmacharis, the booths will be provided as a pilot project, which will have facilities of drinking water, handwash, seating and storage for their equipment,” the MC said. This would be done at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

The F&CC meeting also approved several agenda items. The committee approved “providing and planting of plants, tree guards of Sector 56 at an estimated cost of Rs 10.20 lakh, development of children park near House No. 601 to 628, Sector 40-A at an estimated cost of Rs 25.55 lakh, providing and fixing of pipe benches at different location of Sector 56 at an estimated cost of Rs 4.72 lakh, providing and fixing open-air gymnastic equipment and open-air gym fitness equipment in various parks of Sector 38 (W), 39 & 40 at an estimated cost of Rs 20.06 lakh, all under landscaping head.”

The panel also approved construction of cement concrete track and toewall in various parks of sectors 45 & 46 and special repair and raising the level of concrete track in park near #1001-1005, Sector 45, at an estimated cost of Rs 28.36 lakh.

Rough cost estimate for providing and fixing open-air gymnastic equipment in park near House No. 278, Sector 56, at an estimated cost of Rs 3.16 lakh and estimate for installing furniture in office room at dispensary building at Daria village at an estimated cost of Rs 1.73 lakh, upgradation of market in Sector 40-C at an estimated cost of Rs 41.97 lakh was also approved.

It was also approved in the meeting to purchase souvenir kits for delegates from various states/UT at an estimated cost of Rs 3.60 lakh.

Verification report of patwari and tehsildar as an alternative to NOC

Giving relief to village residents, the MC allowed the verification report of patwari and tehsildar as an alternative to NOC (no objection certificate) under clause 5(VII) of water byelaws 2016 to release water connection.

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said that in this regard, official orders have also been issued to the officers/officials concerned. Earlier, the applications which were not accompanied by relevant NOC issued by the building branch of MC were not being considered.

She said according to the clause No. 5(VII) of water byelaws 2016, the release of water connection will be made within red line of villages with the following documents, including verification by patwari & tehsildar or NOC issued by MC, proof of ownership, building plan duly approved by competent authority, if newly constructed, sanction of sewerage connection (in case of regular water connection). Also, the area councillor will certify the ownership of houses situated inside the lal dora, extended abadi & baray.

The Commissioner said that keeping in view the clause 5(VII), verification report by patwari & tehsildar will be considered in future in the absence/non-submission of NOC while releasing regular water connection, change in name in water bills to owners of houses situated within lal dora and strict compliance with the water byelaws will be ensured in the interest of the public.