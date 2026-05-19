Patiala MBBS student found murdered inside PG room: FIR names childhood friend who stayed overnight

In a murder that has shocked the small town of Bareta in Punjab’s Mansa district, a 24-year-old MBBS student was found dead with multiple stab wounds inside his paying guest accommodation in Patiala on Monday, with his family alleging that he was killed by his childhood friend, who spent the night at his residence.

Kamaldeep, a fourth-year MBBS student at Rajindra Government Medical College and Hospital, was found lying in a pool of blood inside his room in Patiala’s Lal Bagh area on Monday evening. The police said the body bore multiple stab injuries, particularly around the neck.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Kamaldeep’s friend, Mohit Verma, a resident of Bareta, on Monday night on charges of murder, following a complaint lodged by the deceased’s father, Mahinderpal.

According to the FIR, Kamaldeep called his father on Sunday evening to inform him that Mohit had come to Patiala and would stay overnight at his PG accommodation. Such visits were reportedly common.

The next morning, at around 6.15 am, Kamaldeep reportedly spoke to his parents, saying he was getting ready to leave for college. When repeated calls to Kamaldeep went unanswered throughout the day, his worried parents travelled to Mohit’s house in Bareta.

There, according to the FIR, they allegedly found Mohit with injuries on his hands and feet, covered with fresh bandages. When questioned, he allegedly claimed he had met with a motorcycle accident and had been injured by sharp-edged objects being carried by the rider. He also allegedly told the family that he had already left Patiala in the morning and knew nothing about Kamaldeep’s whereabouts.

Suspecting something amiss, Kamaldeep’s parents rushed to Patiala, where they allegedly found their son’s body inside the PG room.

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As per the FIR, Kamaldeep’s father Mahinderpal said he found Mohit Verma with injuries on his hands and feet, covered with fresh bandages, when he visited his home to enquire about his son’s whereabouts. As per the FIR, Kamaldeep’s father Mahinderpal said he found Mohit Verma with injuries on his hands and feet, covered with fresh bandages, when he visited his home to enquire about his son’s whereabouts.

Mahinderpal alleged in his complaint that Mohit had repeatedly been demanding money from Kamaldeep and that the dispute may have escalated after Kamaldeep refused to give him money.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurbir Singh Brar confirmed that Kamaldeep had suffered multiple injuries around the neck area and said the police were probing all aspects of the case. “Raids are underway to nab the accused. Investigators are examining evidence from multiple angles,” Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma said.

Palwinder Singh Cheema, Superintendent of Police, City, said, “We got information about Kamaldeep on Monday evening. At about 5.30 pm, our team reached the PG and found his body. His local guardians were called, and his parents reached Patiala by late evening. Our teams are conducting multiple raids. We will crack the case soon.”

The police are questioning the other students living in the PG accommodation. The police sources said four students were residing there, and investigators are trying to determine who was present at the time of the murder and whether anyone heard any disturbance.

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According to Mahinderpal, Kamaldeep had shifted to the PG accommodation around two weeks ago.

Friends who studied together in school

In Bareta, disbelief has engulfed the neighbourhood where the two young men grew up together. Mahinderpal, a retired government school teacher now working in a private school, was inconsolable and demanded the strictest punishment for his son’s killer. His elder daughter is also a doctor, locals said.

According to locals, Kamaldeep and Mohit knew each other since childhood. The two families lived in the same lane near Jain Mandir in Bareta. They reportedly studied together till Class 10 in a private school. Later, Kamaldeep chose the medical stream, and Mohit chose Commerce. Mohit used to study BCom at Punjabi University, Patiala, but as per locals, he dropped out after the first year. He then began working with his father as a jewellery craftsman.