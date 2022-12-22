Here are the top 5 districts in Punjab that recorded maximum road accident deaths in 2021

A total of 4,589 people died in different road accidents in 2021, averaging 13 fatalities per day, as per the ‘Punjab Road Accidents and Traffic – 2021’ report released by Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) A S Rai and traffic advisor to Punjab, Navdeep Asija, on Sunday.

As per the report, here are the five top districts which recorded the maximum number of deaths due to road accidents last year per million population:

* Ropar – With an estimated population of 7.44 lakh in 2021 (based on the 2011 Census and extrapolated with population growth trends), Ropar district topped in maximum deaths due to road accidents last year with 193 fatalities.

* Nawanshahr – With an estimated population of 6.43 lakh last year, Nawanshahr district recorded 164 road accident deaths and was second on the list.

* Fatehgarh Sahib – Having an estimated population of 6.71 lakh, Fatehgarh Sahib district was the third district with the highest road fatalities per million of population as 166 accident deaths were recorded last year.

* Mohali – With an estimated population of 13.51 lakh last year, Mohali recorded 269 road accident deaths last year and was placed at number 4.

* Patiala – Having an estimated population of 22.93 lakh last year, Patiala district recorded 434 road accident fatalities and was the fifth district in descending order to have recorded the highest casualties in road accidents last year in Punjab.

Overall top five districts in terms of road accident deaths:

* Ludhiana – 649 people died in road accidents between January 1 to December 31 last year in Ludhiana district. While 240 were grievously injured, 56 suffered minor injuries.

Estimated population of the district in 2021 – 40.47 lakh

Rank in casualties per million of population – 7

* Patiala – There were 434 road accident fatalities in Patiala district last year. While 241 people were grievously injured, 238 people suffered minor injuries.

Estimated population of the district in 2021 – 22.93 lakh

Rank in casualties per million of population – 5

* Jalandhar – 360 people lost their lives due to road accidents in Jalandhar last year. While 129 were grievously injured, 11 people suffered minor injuries.

Estimated population of the district in 2021 – 24.37 lakh

Rank in casualties per million of population – 10

* Sangrur – There were 286 road accident casualties in Sangrur last year. While 108 people were grievously injured, 136 sustained minor injuries.

Estimated population of the district in 2021 – 18.69 lakh

Rank in casualties per million of population – 9

* Mohali – 269 people died due to road accidents in Mohali district last year. While 108 were grievously injured, 209 suffered minor injuries.

Estimated population of the district in 2021 – 13.51 lakh

Rank in casualties per million of population – 4

Accident black spots

In an exercise carried out in two phases, as many as 784 black spots were identified in Punjab. As per the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a road accident black spot on national highways is a road stretch of about 500 metres in length in which either five road accidents involving fatalities/grievous injury or 10 fatalities took place during the last three calendar years.

Here is the number of black spots in the districts that recorded maximum casualties (overall and per million of population) in road accidents in 2021:

* Ludhiana – 131

* Mohali – 92

* Jalandhar – 59

* Patiala – 55

* Fatehgarh Sahib – 48

* Ropar – 30

* Nawanshahr – 21

* Sangrur – 17 (Before Malerkotla was carved out as a separate district in June 2021)