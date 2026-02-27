Double murder at Mansa farmhouse: Property dealer, employee shot dead; killers at large

Visuals of the farm house where Jasvir Kumar and Baldev were shot dead. (Express Photo)

A 48-year-old property dealer and his employee were shot dead at his farmhouse in Punjab’s Mansa district on Friday morning, raising questions over the state’s law and order situation.

According to sources, the shooting took place around 10 am at the farmhouse of property dealer Jasvir Kumar, located on the outskirts of Sardulgarh.

No arrests have been made so far, and the identity and motive of the attackers remain unknown.

Preliminary information shows that unidentified assailants entered the farmhouse, and opened fire, killing him and his employee, Baldev Kumar, on the spot.

Sources said one of the bodies was found lying on a chair, while the other was on the ground.