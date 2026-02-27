Double murder at Mansa farmhouse: Property dealer, employee shot dead; killers at large

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 48-year-old property dealer and his employee were shot dead at his farmhouse in Punjab’s Mansa district on Friday morning, raising questions over the state’s law and order situation.
According to sources, the shooting took place around 10 am at the farmhouse of property dealer Jasvir Kumar, located on the outskirts of Sardulgarh.
No arrests have been made so far, and the identity and motive of the attackers remain unknown.
Preliminary information shows that unidentified assailants entered the farmhouse, and opened fire, killing him and his employee, Baldev Kumar, on the spot.
Sources said one of the bodies was found lying on a chair, while the other was on the ground.
Following the shooting, Bhagirath Singh Meena, Senior Superintendent of Police, Mansa, reached the spot and told media persons that investigations are underway. A forensic team has also been deployed to examine the crime scene and collect evidence.
Satpal Kumar, Jasvir’s paternal uncle, told reporters the family was in deep shock and unable to comprehend the motive behind such a brazen crime carried out inside the farmhouse.
Sources said Jasvir lived in the Sardulgarh area.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram