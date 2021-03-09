‘Punjab Mangda Hisab’: Sukhbir targets Capt govt over power tariff hike

SHIROMANI AKALI Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday asked Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to disclose one landmark achievement of his four-year tenure, adding that people were “fed up” of the Congress party and his government and now wanted him to explain “why he had betrayed them”.

Addressing the ‘Punjab Mangda Hisab’ dharnas which were held across all constituencies here, the SAD president claimed that instead of doing anything for the welfare of the people, Congressmen had presided over the loot of state resources, be it by illegal quarrying of sand, liquor smuggling or embezzlement of NREGA funds.

Badal also said out that the state government had increased power tariff by around fifteen times during the last four years, making power rates among the highest in the country. He also debunked the Congress propaganda that the power purchase agreements with private thermal plants were responsible for the high power tariffs, saying that the government was getting power at Rs 2.80 per unit but selling it at Rs 10 per unit. He announced that once the SAD forms a government in the state, it would cut power tariff for domestic consumers by half.

Badal added that it was the Congress which promised in its election manifesto in 2019 to repeal the APMC Act and allow inter-state trade in agricultural commodities. He said that earlier the Congress government also amended the APMC Act in line with the provisions of the three Agricultural Acts.