Punjab Mandi Board gets national PSU award for QVIC app

For first of its kind endeavour to launch and successfully operate in-house video conferencing mobile app ‘QVIC’, the Punjab Mandi Board (PMB) has been awarded with National PSU Award 2020 by the Elets Technomedia, a premier technology and media research organisation of Asia, during an event in New Delhi.

A PMB spokesperson said that QVIC had been recognized as a unique digital initiative during Covid-19. It is quick video calling app, where an audio and video call could be made with a single click. The PMB team received the award during a webinar where former Union Minister and Member Parliament Suresh Prabhu was the chief guest.

PMB chairman Laal Singh lauded the mandi board for adopting and executing latest technologies, which were need of the hour especially in this era of information technology.

Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Anirudh Tewari also congratulated Mandi Board. PMB secretary Ravi Bhagat added that the app would ensure greater security in communication, transparency, and speedy disposal of the official work. He added that team Punjab Mandi Board has always focused on e-Governance for Punjab Mandi Board and its field offices.

