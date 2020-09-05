Punjab: Man who ‘used sedatives on mask to rape minor’ booked

The victim further said in her complaint that she left with the accused as she needed work and as she reached the site of work, the accused gave her a face mask, telling her it was mandatory to wear masks during work, as per Covid guidelines. (Representational)

A man accused of raping a minor girl by using sedatives on a face mask to render her unconscious, was booked by Zirakpur police on Friday. Police officials said the accused is yet to be arrested and raids are on.

The victim told police that on August 29, accused Sant Raj Yadav came to her house and asked her to accompany him for some work. The accused is a labour contractor and arranged labourers for various works including construction.

The victim further said in her complaint that she left with the accused as she needed work and as she reached the site of work, the accused gave her a face mask, telling her it was mandatory to wear masks during work, as per Covid guidelines.

“I wore the mask as I was asked to, but after wearing the mask I started losing consciousness. When I gained consciousness, the accused was with me and he threatened me that there will be dire consequences if I disclosed to my family that he raped me after I fell unconscious,” the victim alleged in her complaint.

She further stated in her complaint that initially she was afraid and did not tell anyone about the incident, but later mustered the courage and narrated the incident to her mother and elder sister. Acting on the complaint, police booked Sant Raj Yadav under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

