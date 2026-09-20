‘Spent extra 15 months in jail’: Punjab man says Indian Embassy ignored pleas, sought money in Saudi

Rajinderpal said he was sentenced after some objectionable drugs were allegedly recovered from the goods being transported in another truck travelling along with his vehicle. (Express Photo)

For Rajinderpal Singh, returning to Punjab after nearly three years in Saudi Arabia was not the end of his ordeal but the culmination of what he alleges was a prolonged struggle for help from Indian officials.

Rajinderpal, a resident of Tarn Taran district, returned to India on August 31 after spending nearly 10 years away from home, including almost three years in a Saudi Arabian jail. He has alleged that despite repeatedly seeking assistance from the Indian Embassy, he received little help during a prolonged period when he remained in jail even after completing his 18-month sentence.

Rajinderpal said he was sentenced after some objectionable drugs were allegedly recovered from the goods being transported in an another truck travelling along with his vehicle. He said they were three drivers driving different trucks, but he and another truck driver from Amritsar became part of the case because all three drivers were carrying the goods to be delivered and the documents for the consignment were in a single set covering the three trucks.