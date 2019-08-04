Punjab man restrained from claiming to be husband of Chandigarh woman

The Punjab and Haryana High Court restrained a Punjab man from claiming to be the husband of a Chandigarh resident on the basis of a protection order got passed from the High Court by him on the pretext of a runaway marriage in 2014. The court also said that since it has been proven that actually, no marriage took place between them, it is not in a position to declare the same as null and void.

“This appeal is disposed of holding that there is no evidence available on the record to substantiate that marriage had in fact taken place on 21.8.2014 between the appellant and the respondent herein. However, the defendant herein is restrained from interfering in the peaceful life and property of the appellant or claiming himself to be her husband,” the order passed by Justice Jaishree Thakur on Tuesday read.

The order was passed in a Regular Second Appeal (RSA) filed by the woman against the verdicts of lower courts which dismissed her suit for declaring the marriage, which is said to have taken place in August 2014, “as non-est, null and void” on the ground that same was not in accordance with the Hindu Marriage Act. There was no representation by the man in the courts and the orders were passed ex-parte.

The woman, originally from Nangal, had met the man from Sri Muktsar Sahib through a friend while she was pursuing a degree in Computer Applications in Chandigarh and staying at a hostel in Sector 45. He also used to live in Chandigarh. “The defendant (man) and his family members coerced her to perform the marriage with the defendant. It is her case that the plaintiff did not enter into such relationship of her free consent. The relationship had not been solemnised as per the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 and the parties never lived together as husband and wife,” she told the court.

In September 2014, the court was told, the man misused certain papers signed by the woman and filed a petition before the high court claiming that they had married and apprehended threat to their lives from her family. An order was issued to provide them police protection. The marriage was said to have to taken place at Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Patshahi Dashvi, Panchkula.

He took her signatures on some papers when he “induced her to get a part-time job in a company, where he used to work, for experience”, the woman told the court, adding, the relationship was forced on her as he also used to threaten of “committing suicide” or causing self-inflicted injuries. The duo had come closer after his father expired, the petition said.

However, the woman said the marriage was conducted against her will and also not in accordance with the Hindu Marriage Act. The two did not live together and thus it deserves to be declared null and void, the court was told. A Granthi later told the lower court that they had visited the Gurudwara and paid obeisance before the Guru Granth Sahib but no formal marriage ceremony as per Sikh traditions was solemnised.

Justice Thakur said that a perusal of the petition filed in 2014 reflects that there are photographs of both the man and the woman before the Holy book but there is no marriage certificate as issued by the Granthi and there are not any photographs attached showing them taking required steps around the Holy book.

As per provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, certain ceremonies are required to be performed for a marriage to be declared as legal -steps around the holy book or and in the instant case around the ‘Guru Granth Sahib’, as per the customs followed by the Sikhs, the court said, adding that there is also no certificate issued by the Registrar

of Marriages.