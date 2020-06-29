Punjab: Man murdered for objecting to men urinating outside his home

Kharar (I), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pal Singh told The Indian Express that the local residents had told the police that three men had arrived near Yadav’s house and they urinated outside his house and Yadav objected to it. (Representational) Kharar (I), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pal Singh told The Indian Express that the local residents had told the police that three men had arrived near Yadav’s house and they urinated outside his house and Yadav objected to it. (Representational)

A 37-year-old man was murdered in Badmajra Colony late Saturday night, after he objected to people urinating outside a house. Police registered a case against the unidentified persons. The accused are yet to be traced and arrested.

The victim, Sanjay Yadav, was a native of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh and had been living in Badmajra with with his wife and a daughter for the last three years. He worked as a painter.

Kharar (I), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pal Singh told The Indian Express that the local residents had told the police that three men had arrived near Yadav’s house and they urinated outside his house and Yadav objected to it.

“Yadav asked the men to go and did not urinate outside his area, Yadav’s neighbours were also there, so the three men had left on the bike as they were outnumbered, after around an hour, they again came there with their five to six accomplices and thrashed Yadav,” DSP Pal Singh said. He further said that the culprits had stabbed Yadav three times. Yadav’s wife Urmila tried to save her husband but the accused attacked her too but she escaped with minor injuries.

Urmila said that she was present at home with her husband when six to seven persons had come on bikes and asked her husband to come out of the house.

“The moment my husband had come out, they attacked him, first they thrashed him then they attacked him with sharp edged weapons,” Urmila said.

Mahesh Kumar, a neighbour of Yadav said that he heard the screams following which he came out of his house and found that Yadav was lying in a pool of blood while some people were fleeing on a bike. “I could not recognize anyone, we took Yadav to the hospital,” Mahesh said.

Yadav was taken to Civil Hospital in Phase VI where he succumbed to his injuries. Balongi police registered a case.

