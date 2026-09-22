$70,000 ransom, 43 days of fear: How Punjab man kidnapped in Kenya returned

At around 3 am on August 10, Rakesh Kumar heard the sound of several people entering the place in Kenya, where he had been held captive for six days.

He was terrified.

He had already been beaten, stripped of his belongings, including his phone, his clothes and euros worth Rs 50,000, and allegedly tortured on camera. The videos had been shown to his family in Punjab, who were threatened with a ransom demand of US$70,000.

So when the footsteps inched closer that night, Rakesh thought the worst had finally arrived. “The face of my four-year-old daughter flashed before my eyes. Who would give her the best future if I was not there?” he recalled. It was the local Kenyan police.

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For Rakesh, the moment was the first turn in a nightmare that would last for more than a month. The 30-year-old mason from Bhaini village in Punjab’s Jalandhar district had left India just six days earlier, on August 4, travelling from Jaipur to Sharjah with Italy as his final destination.

Instead, he had ended up in Kenya, allegedly kidnapped by a network of agents led by ‘Khan Baba’ and held for ransom. Forty-three days after leaving home, Rakesh finally returned on September 17. “The moment I walked into my home and saw my four-year-old daughter again…it was the happiest moment of my life,” he said.

How Rakesh left for Italy

Rakesh, who had studied up to Class 12, was working as a mason like his father, Kashmir Singh, when an acquaintance from his wife””s village, Bhar Singh Pura in Phillaur, suggested that he try going abroad.

A local agent, Balwinder Singh, subsequently approached him and promised to facilitate his travel to Italy, Rakesh’s family said. The alleged arrangement was that he would initially spend around Rs 2 lakh on his ticket and other expenses. The remaining Rs 7.5 lakh was to be paid after he reached Italy.

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It was supposed to be a route to a job and a better future. Instead, it became a journey into captivity.

Rakesh said he was later told that Italy-based agent Parmjit Singh had facilitated his visa through Kenya and that he would first have to travel there. After reaching Kenya, locals took him to another location from the airport, Rakesh said.

He would realise only later that this was not a transit point. His passport, mobile phone, euros worth around Rs 50,000 and other belongings were taken away.

Then came the videos.

Rakesh Kumar hoped that his travel to Italy would secure a better future for his family. Instead, days later, they would watch him being tortured by his captors. (Photo: Special arrangement) Rakesh Kumar hoped that his travel to Italy would secure a better future for his family. Instead, days later, they would watch him being tortured by his captors. (Photo: Special arrangement)

The videos that came home to Punjab

Rakesh said his hands were tied and he was beaten while his captors recorded videos. On the evening of August 6, a video call was made to his family. Kashmir Singh watched as his son was allegedly tortured on a phone screen thousands of kilometres away.

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The demand was US$70,000, Kashmir Singh said. The person making the calls never showed his face, according to the family. Instead, he identified himself as “Khan Baba” and told them that he never released anyone without money.

According to the family, the caller also claimed that Parmjit Singh owed him money and that Rakesh would not be released until the amount was paid.

The name was particularly alarming because it was not unfamiliar to the family. Recent immigration fraud cases in Punjab have drawn attention to a man identifying himself as ‘Khan Baba’, with families of men trapped abroad describing ransom calls and threats in his name. The police have been examining complaints and call recordings to trace the person.

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A call for help

According to Kashmir Singh, his nephew in Italy, Mani Kumar, sent a letter to the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs. Kashmir Singh also lodged an FIR against Balwinder Singh, Balwinder‘s sister Kiran, Parmjit Singh, as well as Khan Baba.

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For Rakesh, the fear continued. So did the wait. Then came the night that Rakesh thought would be his last. “For a man who had spent days under the control of people demanding money for his release, the sound could mean only one thing. They had come to kill us,” he said.

Except, this time, it was the Kenyan police.

The operation resulted in Rakesh and another man being rescued and several alleged agents, including three men and two women, all locals from Kenya, being taken into custody.

Although Rakesh was rescued within days, he remained in police custody for around another 37 days till his innocence was proven and formalities were completed.

“The 43-day journey that had begun with the hope of reaching Italy became a countdown to return home. Those were the longest 43 days of my life,” said Rakesh.