Punjab man held for selling sand, gravel mined from forest area

Majri police in Punjab’s Mohali district Thursday arrested a man who was illegally selling sand and gravel that was extracted from the rivulets passing through the forest area of Mirzapur village.

The police officials said that the accused identified as Deepak, a resident of Majri village, was arrested after the forest department officials had brought the issue to the notice of the police.

Bhupinder Singh, block officer of the forest department, had alleged in his complaint that Deepak was stealing sand, gravel, and also stones from the forest area and was selling them.

Mirzapur village is located in the forest area and a few seasonal rivulets cross through the area making it vulnerable to illegal sand mining, said officials.

Acting on the complaint, the Majri police registered a case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 4 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), and sections 2 and 3 of the Forest Conservation Act.