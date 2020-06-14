Punjab: Man held for raping mentally challenged woman

Police arrested the accused identified as Badri Nath, a resident of Trivedi Camp. He was booked under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 376 (rape) of IPC. (Representational) Police arrested the accused identified as Badri Nath, a resident of Trivedi Camp. He was booked under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 376 (rape) of IPC. (Representational)

Derabassi police arrested a man for allegedly raping a 30-year-old mentally challenged woman on Saturday. The accused was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

Derabassi SHO Satinder Singh, said, the victim’s mother had lodged a complaint saying that her daughter was mentally challenged since childhood. On June 10, while her daughter was alone at home, the accused took her outside the house and raped her.

“I was at work, the accused had threatened my daughter and took her out of our home and committed the crime. My daughter later told me about it, following which I lodged a complaint,” the complainant added.

Police arrested the accused identified as Badri Nath, a resident of Trivedi Camp. He was booked under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 376 (rape) of IPC.

