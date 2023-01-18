Punjab man fakes extortion call to extend his arms licence; booked

The district police in Mohali, Punjab, Wednesday booked a man who had allegedly faked an extortion call to extend the jurisdiction of his arms license and two others who were part of the criminal conspiracy, officials said.

Those booked were identified as Vikram Rana, a resident of Togan village, Mohali; Amrit, a resident of Maloya village; and Nitin, a resident of Sector 25-D, Chandigarh, the police said.

According to the police, Vikram Rana lodged a police complaint on December 28 alleging that he had received an extortion call demanding Rs 50 lakh from him. During the investigation, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Jaideep Jakhar found that the claim in the complaint was false as Vikram Rana himself faked the extortion call in order to extend the jurisdiction of his arms license.

The police registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 182 (whoever gives to any public servant any information which he knows or believes to be false) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sohana police station.