scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Punjab man fakes extortion call to extend his arms licence; booked

The man lodged a police complaint on December 28 alleging that he had received an extortion call demanding Rs 50 lakh from him.

The police registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating).(Representational Image/ File)
Listen to this article
Punjab man fakes extortion call to extend his arms licence; booked
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The district police in Mohali, Punjab, Wednesday booked a man who had allegedly faked an extortion call to extend the jurisdiction of his arms license and two others who were part of the criminal conspiracy, officials said.

Those booked were identified as Vikram Rana, a resident of Togan village, Mohali; Amrit, a resident of Maloya village; and Nitin, a resident of Sector 25-D, Chandigarh, the police said.

According to the police, Vikram Rana lodged a police complaint on December 28 alleging that he had received an extortion call demanding Rs 50 lakh from him. During the investigation, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Jaideep Jakhar found that the claim in the complaint was false as Vikram Rana himself faked the extortion call in order to extend the jurisdiction of his arms license.

More from Chandigarh

The police registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 182 (whoever gives to any public servant any information which he knows or believes to be false) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sohana police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 15:28 IST
Next Story

Thousands sign petition to save ‘sacred’ Japan stadium where Ruth once played

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close