Punjab man dies in Italy police custody after sexual assault complaint

The death of a 23-year-old Punjabi man in police custody in Italy on June 23 has left his family in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur devastated and searching for answers, with Italian authorities ordering an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The deceased, Sukhwinder Singh alias Sonu, a resident of Miani village, was arrested by the Italian Police on June 21 following a complaint by three minor girls who allegedly accused him of inappropriate behaviour during a visit to Tibidabo Water Park.

The man had been living in Italy for the past five years. He worked as an agricultural labourer near Brescia and was reportedly in the process of regularising his stay in the country.

What made the tragedy even more painful for the family was the manner in which they learned about his death. The family received an official communication in Italian, a language neither the family nor many educated residents of the village could understand. It was only after a local youth used an Artificial Intelligence-based translation tool to convert the document into Punjabi that the family came to know that Sukhwinder had died.

The translated communication stated that Sukhwinder had died while in custody.

Jailed following complaint at Water Park

Italian authorities stated that after Sukhwinder’s arrest, the matter was subsequently placed before a court, which recorded the statements of the minor girls.

Based on those statements, the court reportedly held him responsible for sexual harassment-related allegations and ordered that he be sent to jail.

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Officials further informed the family that Sukhwinder had no previous criminal record in Italy. He had also applied for political asylum and was awaiting the outcome of his immigration-related proceedings.

Family maintains Sukhwinder was innocent

The family, however, has strongly disputed the allegations.

Sukhwinder’s younger sister, Amandeep Kaur, said her brother had spoken to the family shortly before his arrest and narrated a different version of events.

According to her, Sukhwinder told them that while passing through the water park, where three girls were taking selfies and chatting, his hand accidentally brushed against one of them. An argument allegedly followed, after which the police were called.

Sukhwinder Singh’s family has strongly disputed the allegations. (Express photo: Special arrangement) Sukhwinder Singh’s family has strongly disputed the allegations. (Express photo: Special arrangement)

“He repeatedly told us that he had done nothing wrong and that the allegations were false,” Amandeep said.

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The family claims Sukhwinder was deeply disturbed by the accusations and insisted on his innocence during conversations after his arrest.

Death on 3rd day of arrest

According to information received from Italy, Sukhwinder was lodged in jail after being produced before a court on June 21.

The family said they later learned that he complained of feeling unwell inside the prison. Authorities reportedly shifted him to another cell, but he died on June 23, on the third day of his arrest.

The family was officially informed of his death on June 24.

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Amandeep said the family believes the young man was unable to bear the emotional stress caused by the allegations. However, the exact cause of death has not yet been officially established.

Investigation and post-mortem ordered

Following the custodial death, senior Italian police officials have initiated an investigation into the case.

According to information shared with the family, the Brescia Prosecutor’s Office has ordered a post-mortem examination of the body. A special inquiry committee has also been constituted to examine the circumstances leading to the death and determine whether any lapses occurred during his detention.

Authorities are expected to rely on forensic findings, prison records, and other evidence to establish the exact cause of death.

Family’s struggle, sacrifice

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For Sukhwinder’s family, the tragedy has brought an abrupt end to years of sacrifice and hope.

He had moved to Italy around five years ago after studying up to Class 11, hoping to improve the family’s financial condition. His mother had reportedly mortgaged her jewellery and taken loans worth nearly ₹15 lakh to finance his journey abroad. She died two years ago. Sukhwinder could not attend her last rites because of his immigration situation.

The family says he was their only son and the main hope for improving their economic circumstances.

Relatives describe him as a religious-minded young man who had served as a pathi (a religious man at the Gurudwara who recites religious texts) at the village gurdwara before leaving for Italy.