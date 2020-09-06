Punjab: Man dies by suicide after harassment by members of village panchayat

Zirakpur Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Gurwant Singh said that Shyam Singh's son Varinder Singh had stated in the complaint that new roads and drainage pipe lines were to be laid in their village. (Representational)

A 52-year-old man died by suicide in a village near Zirakpur on Saturday, after he was allegedly ‘humiliated’ by the village panchayat members. Police booked six members of the panchayat in connection with the case and initiated a probe.

The victim was identified as Shyam Singh, a resident of Shatabgarh village. He took the extreme step by hanging himself at his residence.

Zirakpur Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Gurwant Singh said that Shyam Singh’s son Varinder Singh had stated in the complaint that new roads and drainage pipe lines were to be laid in their village. “Some of our area fell under the ambit of the project, the village sarpanch Usha Rani had claimed that the area belonged to the panchayat, which was wrong. She got a false FIR lodged against my father that he had misbehaved with her,” Varinder alleged in his complaint.

He further said that his father was made to seek apology from Usha Rani and her husband Baljeet Singh, but despite the apology, Usha Rani and her husband had humiliated him.

SHO Gurwant Singh said that they also recovered a suicide note in which the victim alleged the role of Usha Rani, Jai Singh, Ranjeet Singh, Kuldeep Singh Jagpal Singh and Baljeet Singh in his death, following which an FIR was registered against the six persons.

