Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Punjab man found dead under Chandigarh bridge, suicide note found: police

Jasbir Singh (39) had been undergoing treatment for depression at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, according to his family.

A police officer said Singh's family had not raised any suspicion of foul play in his suicide.

A 39-year-old man was found dead under a bridge near Zakir Hussain Rose Garden at Chandigarh’s Sector 16 on Friday.

Police identified him as Jasbir Singh, a resident of Sector 19 who hailed from Punjab, and said they had found a suicide note from his possession. They also found his car near the bridge.

His family told police that Jasbir Singh had been undergoing treatment for depression at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in the city.

A police officer said Singh’s family had not raised any suspicion of foul play in his suicide. His body was handed over to the family after a postmortem at the Government Multi-specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16.

Sources said Singh belonged to a well-off family and that one of his relatives had served in the Chandigarh police.

Inquest proceedings under Section 174 (suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure were initiated at the Sector 17 police station.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 05:28:22 pm
