Punjab: Man booked for raping minor, uploading obscene videos on social media

DERABASSI POLICE booked a man for allegedly raping a minor girl and uploading her obscene videos and pictures on social media. The accused has not been arrested yet. The accused is said to be the brother of the victim’s friend.

According to the police, the accused had been raping the victim for the past four years. “The accused was exploiting the victim. He made obscene videos of her and started blackmailing her. When the victim refused to listen to him, he made some of the videos and pictures viral. She spoke to her family after and lodged a complaint with us,” said a police officer probing the case.

The victim stated in her complaint that around four years ago, she had gone to meet her friend. Her friend was not at home at that moment but the accused was present there and took her to a room. She added that the accused made a video of her and when she objected, he threatened her. She said that since she stopped meeting the accused, he uploaded the media on social media, and she came to know about it from a friend. “He raped me for four years, I could not muster the courage. Finally, I spoke to my mother who asked me to lodge a police complaint,”said the victim.

Acting on the complaint, police booked the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC, Section 4 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and Section 67 of the IT Act.