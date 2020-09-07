Punjab: Man booked for rape after minor girl gives birth

Acting on the complaint, police booked the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Representational)

The Matour police booked a man for allegedly raping a minor girl on the pretext of marrying her, on Sunday. The accused abandoned the girl after she got pregnant and delivered a girl child.

Police officers said that they are conducting raids to nab the accused.

The complainant stated to the police that she and the accused befriended each other upon meeting two years ago. The girl added that the accused had promised her to marry and raped her several times.

The girl also alleged that the man had left for Agra in UP around eight months ago and stopped responding to her phone calls. “I got pregnant but he did not respond to my calls. I delivered a baby girl. The accused had also threatened me in the past with dire consequences. My family has now decided to lodge a complaint against him,” the victim told the police.

Acting on the complaint, police booked the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.