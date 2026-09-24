Punjab man attempts suicide, alleges police bribe demand after car fire

A 30-year-old man allegedly tried to die by suicide in Punjab’s Barnala district Thursday morning, accusing the police of demanding a bribe, making it the third such incident reported in the state in the past three weeks.

Jobanpreet Singh, a resident of Bhathlan village, was admitted to a private hospital in Barnala. Sarfaraz Alam, Senior Superintendent of Police, told The Indian Express that Joban Singh is stable in the hospital and that the police are verifying his allegations.

In a video circulating on social media, Jobanpreet alleged that an officer at the Dhanaula police station had been harassing him and refused to provide a copy of the daily diary report about his car, which he said was damaged in a fire caused by a short circuit.