Punjab: Man assaulted by two brothers succumbs to injuries, one held

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the death of a Hallomajra resident.

The arrested accused was identified as Shish Pal alias Kala, while his brother Gulli, who has also been named in the FIR, is absconding. Police said raids are being conducted to nab him.

The victim, Vipin Kumar, was reportedly assaulted by the accused on August 12, following which he was admitted to GMCH-32 with severe injuries. Kumar succumbed to his injuries Friday night. The FIR in the matter was registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

Family members of the victim said that if all the assailants involved in the incident are not arrested, they will hold a protest against the Chandigarh Police.

The victim’s sister told the police that assailants Kala and Gulli were known to her brother Vipin for a long time. On August 12, she received a call from Vipin, who was pleading that the two brothers were assaulting him. The woman alleged that she along with her family members immediately rushed to the nearby dispensary, Ram Darbar, and found Vipin in an injured condition. He was rushed to GMCH-32 as he was bleeding from his mouth. The local residents alleged that assailants Kala and Gulli are addicts and troublemakers in the area. The two are notorious for attacking people with sharp-edged weapons.

Sources maintained that though Vipin’s sister blamed another man, along with the two brothers, for the attack on Vipin, police investigation suggests that the third man was not involved in the attack. SHO PS 31 Inspector Narinder Patial said, “Accused Shish Pal is in police custody. His absconding brother Gulli will be arrested shortly. The family members have been assured of justice. We will not spare any of the involved assailants.” A case was filed at the Sector 31 police station.