Punjab: Man arrested for breaching minister’s security convoy

A resident of Zirakpur, Jasbir Singh, Friday was arrested for rashly driving his car and entering the security convoy of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Som Parkash on Sector 41/42 dividing road. The incident had happened on Thursday.

The Union minister was going to Mohali in his official vehicle escorted by pilot Gypsy and other government vehicles of Chandigarh Police. A source said, “Jasbir Singh driving his Figo at high speed entered the security cover of the Union minister and also tried to hit the pilot Gypsy. The car driver escaped but the registration number of the Figo was noted down. The PA of Union minister called the police.”

Later, Sub-Inspector (SI) Balbir Singh, incharge pilot Gypsy, lodged an FIR against the driver of Figo. The SHO of Sector 36 police station, Inspector Maninder Singh, said, “Police traced the driver of Figo, Jasbir Singh, through the registration number of the car. The car was seized.”

Sources said Jasbir Singh claimed he got irritated when he was not given side by escort vehicles and overtook the security convoy. A case was registered.