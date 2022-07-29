Punjab man alleges misuse of PAN, fraudulent entry of Rs 90,400

A Sector 47 resident has accused the management of Mohali phase-8-based company for reporting the Income Tax Department a payment of Rs 90,400 to him as the house rent fraudulently.

The victim, Rikhi Ram Puri, of Sector 47, reported to the police that the suspects misused his PAN card for house rent agreement while he did not receive a penny from them.

Police said besides others, Rikhi Ram named Monika Sharma, the project manager of the company. Rikhi Ram reported

that Monika had a matrimonial dispute with his son and she had deliberately hatched a conspiracy along with company management officials to implicate him in a tax fraud.

Police said Rikhi Ram complained that the suspect submitted to the Income Tax Department that he had received Rs 90,400 rent from them for 2020-21. He also reported to the police that the woman managed to steal and misuse the complainant’s PAN details to which he never gave consent or authorisation. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station.