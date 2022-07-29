Punjab man alleges misuse of PAN, fraudulent entry of Rs 90,400

Updated: July 29, 2022 5:52:32 am
A Sector 47 resident has accused the management of Mohali phase-8-based company for reporting the Income Tax Department a payment of Rs 90,400 to him as the house rent fraudulently.
The victim, Rikhi Ram Puri, of Sector 47, reported to the police that the suspects misused his PAN card for house rent agreement while he did not receive a penny from them.
Police said besides others, Rikhi Ram named Monika Sharma, the project manager of the company. Rikhi Ram reported
that Monika had a matrimonial dispute with his son and she had deliberately hatched a conspiracy along with company management officials to implicate him in a tax fraud.
Police said Rikhi Ram complained that the suspect submitted to the Income Tax Department that he had received Rs 90,400 rent from them for 2020-21. He also reported to the police that the woman managed to steal and misuse the complainant’s PAN details to which he never gave consent or authorisation. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Latest News
War, in Vogue
Amit Shah to inaugurate national meet on drug trafficking tomorrow
Toy shop murder: Assailant arrested, police recover knife
Throwing good money
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Kanpur violence: NSA, Gangster’s Act invoked against main accused, 4 others
Congress leader’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark sets off Smriti-Sonia storm in House
No open waters, roads: Team India beats odds to make triathlon debut
Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: HC
Three more MPs are out: ‘Govt afraid of criticism’
‘Wilful harbouring of militants’: Police attach five more properties in Srinagar
Allahabad HC junks CBI chargesheet against health officials