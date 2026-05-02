Punjab Police registers first case under new anti-sacrilege law

According to the law, any person who commits sacrilege shall get a minimum of seven years' imprisonment, extendable to up to 20 years, along with a fine of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. (File Photo)

Punjab Police has registered the first case under the new anti-sacrilege law after torn pages of a religious scripture were found in a slum area in Malout area of Sri Muktsar Sahib district.

The FIR against unknown person was registered Thursday night following a compliant that torn pages of ‘Sukhmani Sahib Gutka’ were found in Malout’s Kuchian Mohalla, an area where around 40–50 households are engaged in scrap-related work, SSP Abhimanyu Rana said.

According to information, the FIR was lodged on the complaint of Jangir Singh, a resident of Baba Jiwan Singh Nagar. In his complaint, Jangir Singh said that on April 30, a neighbour, Beeru, informed him that pages of a Gutka Sahib were lying on a street in Kuchian Mohalla. He said that upon receiving the information, he, along with Beeru, went to the spot and made a video. Jangir Singh said he collected around 40–50 pages in accordance with Rehat Maryada and handed them over to a gurdwara, where the pages were respectfully placed in a Rumala Sahib.