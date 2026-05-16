Malerkotla low intensity blast under probe; ‘due to potash dumped at garbage site’: police

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A low-intensity blast occurred Friday evening near a garbage dumping site in Punjab’s Malerkotla, leaving a buffalo severely injured and triggering a police investigation. The animal reportedly lost one of its legs in the explosion. The incident took place close to the residence of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa and his wife, former Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana.
Officials said forensic teams from Bathinda have been called to examine the site and ascertain the exact cause of the blast.
Mohammed Hamza, a dairy farmer whose buffalo was injured in the explosion, said the incident occurred when the animal approached a pile of garbage near the dumping point. “My buffalo went near the garbage and stepped over a polythene bag… The impact was so strong that the animal was thrown several feet into the air. I was standing nearby and was also knocked down.”
He also said when he regained his senses, he found the buffalo critically injured, with one leg blown off and severe injuries to its stomach. “For some time, I could not hear anything. Soon, local residents gathered at the spot and offered me water.”
Hamza said the injured buffalo was a milch animal and its condition had severely affected his livelihood.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malerkotla Gurmeet Singh said preliminary investigations indicate that the blast may have been caused by potash material allegedly dumped at the site.
“Initial investigation suggests that the incident appears to have occurred due to potash dumped in the garbage disposal area. The buffalo got injured after entering the site,” the SSP told the media.
He also said police had learnt that some families living nearby were engaged in work involving potash, which is commonly associated with firecracker manufacturing.
“One local resident informed us that a similar blast-like sound had been heard from the same disposal area in May last year, after which garbage at the site had caught fire. The sequence of events appears similar, though all angles are being investigated.”
The incident comes days after low-intensity blast incidents were reported in Jalandhar and Amritsar on May 5, which sparked a political controversy in Punjab.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had then alleged that the incidents reflected the BJP’s “style of preparation” ahead of elections.
Following the remarks, BJP leaders reportedly issued a legal notice to the Chief Minister and also wrote to the Punjab DGP seeking registration of an FIR against him on sedition charges.
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