Malerkotla low intensity blast under probe; ‘due to potash dumped at garbage site’: police

Officials said forensic teams from Bathinda have been called to examine the site and ascertain the exact cause of the blast. (File Photo)

A low-intensity blast occurred Friday evening near a garbage dumping site in Punjab’s Malerkotla, leaving a buffalo severely injured and triggering a police investigation. The animal reportedly lost one of its legs in the explosion. The incident took place close to the residence of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa and his wife, former Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana.

Officials said forensic teams from Bathinda have been called to examine the site and ascertain the exact cause of the blast.

Mohammed Hamza, a dairy farmer whose buffalo was injured in the explosion, said the incident occurred when the animal approached a pile of garbage near the dumping point. “My buffalo went near the garbage and stepped over a polythene bag… The impact was so strong that the animal was thrown several feet into the air. I was standing nearby and was also knocked down.”