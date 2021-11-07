Punjab: Majithia among SAD leaders booked for violence near CM Channi’s residence

The UT police on Sunday booked several SAD leaders, including former Punjab Cabinet minister, Bikramjeet Singh Majithia, for allegedly obstructing public servants from discharging their duty and for allegedly breaking police barricades and injuring security personnel.

According to the police, the SAD leaders were booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant), 186 (whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance if common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



The SAD leaders had on Saturday tried to gherao the residence of Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, and clashed with the police deployed at the spot. The incident had left at least 24 people, both policemen and SAD workers included, injured. All the SAD workers and leaders had later courted arrest in Sector 4.