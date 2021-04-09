Punjab: Majha districts continue to struggle in motivating people to get vaccinated

More than 3,000 people have received first Covid-19 shots in Mianwind block. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Falling well behind target and struggling to vaccinate people in villages, health authorities in Majha have turned gurdwaras and government schools as temporary vaccination centres.

“We are making announcements from the gurdwaras in advance about our camps to vaccinate people at village level. Our field staff is also motivating people on the ground and playing important role in motivation people to get vaccination,” said Sourev Sharma, Block Extention Educator at Community Health Center, Mianwind.

Senior Medical Officer, Mianwind Community Health Centre, Dr Vimal Vir, said, “People have been coming for vaccination. To meet the targets, daily announcements through gurdwaras are being made to sensitise and mobilise citizen above 45 for vaccination to the nearest health and wellness centres. We have today vaccinated 430 people in attempted to achieve targets of 750 to 850 people daily as given by the district authorities to cover all priority population . We have 18 health and wellness centres in our block where people are being vaccinated.”

More than 3,000 people have received first Covid-19 shots in Mianwind block.

“Our daily target is to vaccinate 9,000 persons. Today, we have reached at 5,100 persons per day. Yesterday, we had vaccinated 4,100. A day before, the numbers were 3,100. So everyday numbers are increasing and we are hopeful that numbers will touch 9,000 per day soon. Looking at the numbers increasing every day, it doesn’t seem impossible,” said DC Tarn Taran, Kulwant Singh.

Amritsar has daily target of 22,000 persons against which 8,013 received vaccination shots on Friday. So far, only 2.23 per cent of population in Amritsar has got both vaccine shots. District has population of 1,04,265 above 45 year of age and 92 per cent has got the first shot. Nine deaths were reported in Amritsar on Friday due to Covid-19.

Gurdaspur has target to vaccinate 16,000 persons everyday and 5,100 were vaccinated on Friday.

“Now some politicians are coming forward and they are also organising camps to vaccinate people. We are sending our mobile teams whenever such camps are requested,” said Civil Surgeon Gurdaspur, Harbhajan Ram.

“Whenever there is a death of some person, who was vaccinated recently, it becomes amplified with misinformation. It creates fear among the people about vaccination. Rumours and misinformation are the biggest reason that people have some hesitation,” said a health official not wanting to be named.