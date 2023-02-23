Man with nephew’s help throws cousin in canal after verbal spat

A man with the help of his nephew allegedly threw his cousin in the canal at Pawat village of Machhiwara following a verbal spat over a petty issue. The accused and the victim were reportedly under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident.

The body of the victim, identified as Bunty, 40, of Dr Ambedkar Colony of Samrala, was fished out from Sirhind Canal on Wednesday. Police arrested the accused Bali, 35, of Dr Ambedkar Colony of Samrala and his nephew Ravi, 30, of Gandhi Nagar of Kurukshetra.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of an eyewitness Ramji of Village Pawat, who works as farm labourer with a farmer. Ramji said that on Tuesday he was watering the crop when a passerby told him that three men had indulged in a scuffle near the canal.

Ramji said that he went to the spot where he found Bali and Ravi assaulting Bunty. The accused held Bunty from his arms and legs and tossed him in the canal. He immediately informed the police.

Inspector Davinder Pal Singh, SHO Machhiwara police station said that the police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

According to the inspector the trio are relatives and had consumed liquor near the canal before indulging into a verbal spat over some petty issue. Bali and Ravi murdered Bunty after throwing him in the canal.

The accused were produced before the court on Wednesday. The court ordered to send the accused to Ludhiana Central Jail on judicial remand.

The trio belonged to West Bengal and were scrap dealers.