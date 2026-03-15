LPG crisis: Left with no choice, people in rural Punjab shift to earthen chullahs, induction cooktops

Jagseer Singh from Jhumba village in Bathinda district had to make traditional earthen chulhas and use firewood to cook for the players of 20 football teams participating in a tournament. Sukhjinder Singh Rajan, a farmer from Abohar in Fazilka district, noticed his maternal aunt using cow dung cakes and firewood to cook for her family. Not just them, many families and community events in Punjab have shifted to traditional cooking methods, using earthen chulhas, firewood and cow dung cakes, while several others are buying induction cooktops and electric cookers, as they complain “obtaining an LPG cylinder has become increasingly difficult”.

Satnam Singh of Kila Bharian village in Sangrur district said agencies used to deliver cylinders to their doorsteps, and most residents would get a cylinder even without booking by returning an empty one. “Things have changed now.”

While villagers are somehow managing the situation, migrant labourers’ families are at the receiving end of this crisis. “Many labourers’ families have to stand in queues for hours to get a cylinder in the absence of door-to-door delivery,” Satnam added.

Jagseer, who is organising ‘langar’ (community kitchen) for the football tournament, said they had requested additional cylinders from the gas agency but were denied. “We needed two cylinders, domestic or commercial, and requested the gas company, but they expressed their inability. Earlier, we used to get cylinders without any difficulty, but now we are returning to chullas out of compulsion,” he said.

Left with no option, locals at Jhumba village made traditional chullahs and used firewood to prepare food. “On Saturday, we cooked dal, mixed vegetables, roti and tea, among others, for nearly 400 people. On the closing ceremony of the tournament on Sunday, too, food was cooked, and a sweet dish was prepared,” Jagseer added.

A similar shift in the cooking methods is observed in other parts of Punjab.

Sukhjinder said he recently said, “My maternal aunt has an LPG cylinder, but she wanted to save the gas. She cooked dal makhani and mutton — both dishes require slow cooking for long hours — on an earthen chullah and served with tandoori rotis. No LPG was used.

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Rajan said the experience reminded him of older cooking traditions, which are now fading away. “My children don’t even know about earthen chullahs.”

“As a precaution to save LPG, I too have purchased an induction cooker. I have an induction cooktop. We rarely use it, but we are using it now. We do not have any immediate problem with the LPG supply, but it’s better to be prepared,” he added.

Satnam said on March 11, an announcement was made by the village gurdwara, asking people with booking slips to collect their cylinders from a trolley there, “such is the situation”.

“Earlier, we used to get extra cylinders for weddings or other functions by making a phone call. Despite this crisis, wedding halls are managing to get LPG supplies. Weddings will continue till March 15 and then after Baisakhi,” he added.

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Avtar Singh Tari from Bhullarheri village in Sangrur district has a biogas plant and a traditional chullah at his house for cooking. “We hardly use LPG. This shortage is a blessing to us; we are not realising it. This crisis is urging us to go back to our roots.”

In Sangrur, gas agency officials said that cylinders were delivered at the doorsteps, but only for online bookings with KYC done.

An official of the Food and Civil Supplies Department in Fatehgarh Sahib said the situation is fine. “Domestic LPG cylinders are being delivered to the customers against bookings.”

Somewhat similar responses were received from Ludhiana and Patiala.

Ludhiana ADC (General) Poonam Singh said, “Supplies are normal. Exaggerated demand is sliding down. Food and civil supplies teams are raiding various places to check black marketing, hoarding or any other offence. We have initiated action against one agency.”