Punjab losing area under cotton; only 7-8 ginning units of 80 working

Ginners, who separate lint (white fibre) and seed from raw cotton, in Punjab have been facing a serious threat to their businesses since the area under cotton crop started decreasing in the state.

This cotton season, their business reached a new low as currently, only 7-8 ginning units of are functional of a total of nearly 80 units across the cotton belt in Punjab.

For every quintal (100 kg) of kapas or unginned cotton, the recovery of lint is 33-36 kg and 63-66 kg of seed. The seed, in turn, is crushed to produce oil and de-oiled cake. Cottonseed oil is used in cooking, while the protein-rich cake is used as an animal feed.

Ginners said that cotton, which is a crucial crop in the state and one of the best alternatives to paddy, needs major attention from the government as it is not doing well in the state for the past 7-8 years and the condition has started worsening since the attack of Whitefly on it in 2015-16.

Due to the poor scenario of the crop in the state, the ginning industry has also been affected badly and the number of ginning units has reduced from some 100s to just 80 now in the past decade.

Bhagwan Bansal, who owns ginning unit – SS Cotgin Pvt Ltd – in Bathinda, said that now there are only 80 ginning units in the state and of that, 7-8 are functional and the remaining, including his own are shut since October. In his unit, 150 bales of lint (one bale equals 170 kg) used to be pressed per day. He said that no raw material could be available to him locally in the peak season of cotton harvesting while transporting it from neighbouring Haryana and Rajasthan was not viable for him.

Bansal, who is also the patron of Punjab Cotton factories and Ginners Association, said that last year, the crop was damaged due to a Pink Bollworm attack and this year also its attack was seen in some pockets along with the attack of whitefly because cotton production is quite less.

Advertisement

In addition to that whatever kapas was produced this year, the majority of the production is lying with the farmers as they are not bringing it to the mandis. They said that they are waiting for the price to rise above Rs 10,000 per quintal.

Furthermore, due to frequent attacks of one or the other disease on the crop for the past some years, and heavy water logging in several parts of the cotton belt, the crop is also getting destroyed. Farmers now have little interest in cotton cultivation and the area is being diverted to paddy.

The association suggested immediate and long-term solutions to save the ginning industry in the state. As an immediate solution, the government should waive PSPCL fixed charges on the ginning industry as no entrepreneur can pay these charges for closed units. The government should completely waive of Mandi Fees & Rural Development Funds (RDF) for two years before they can purchase narma (raw cotton) from neighbouring Haryana and Rajasthan to feed their units.

Advertisement

For long-term measures, the association suggested that massive extension services must be launched to educate farmers about good quality seeds, eco-friendly pesticides and knowledge about every possible attack of diseases on the crop, precautions against such attacks and control the attacks etc.

The Punjab government should jump in to revive the crop as due to a lack of knowledge about saving cotton crop from various diseases now every cotton grower is shifting toward the paddy crop gradually which is quite an unfortunate development for a state like Punjab, which needs to reduce area under water-guzzling paddy, Bansal said.

“The government must form a cotton research centre in the cotton belt where farmers are trained in cotton sowing, a budget provision must be kept for the water management by draining out the water from the waterlogged cotton belt, government’s pesticide centres must be opened so that farmers can get genuine pesticides during the cropping season,” said Bansal, adding that Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), Ludhiana, must play a big role here by developing good seeds and making farmers aware about decreasing input cost and increasing productivity.

According to the Punjab Agriculture department, area under cotton was 7.58 lakh hectares (11% of India’s total area under cotton) in 1988-89 with production of 21.18 lakh bales, which was 26% of India’s total production, which it has come down to 2.48 lakh hectares this year (around 2% of India’s total area) with expected production of 4.04 lakh bales, which is 1.17% Indian’s expected cotton production this year. In India 70.34 lakh hectares area was under cotton in 1988-99 with total production of 80.74 lakh bales and it has increased to around 12.5 million helcatres area in 2022-23 with expected production of 344 lakh bales. which is around 2% of India’s total area.

Punjab’s per hectare cotton productivity remains almost double the India’s average productivity.