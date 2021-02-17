Punjab local body results: BJP loses Pathankot, Congress shines in Majha

The BJP also lost in neighbouring Saujanpur, another stronghold of the party.

In a major set back to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), the Congress clinched Pathankot by a big margin in the state local body elections.

Despite the BJP holding the mayor post in Pathakot, it could win only 11 seats in the Municipal Corporation elections for which voting were held on Sunday and results were declared today.

The Congress won 37 seats out of the total 50. The BJP also lost in neighbouring Saujanpur, another stronghold of the party. Here, the Congress won eight seats out of total 15 seats, and the BJP won five.

Two Municipal Corporations Pathankot and Batala and ten Municipal Councils Ramdas, Majitha, Jandiala Guru, Gurdaspur, Dhariwal, Sri Hargobindpur, Qadian, Fatehgarh Churian, Sujanpur and Patti and three Nagar Panchayats Ajnala, Rayya and Bhikhiwing and ward number 37 of Amritsar Municipal Corporation went for elections in Majha on Sunday.

So far Congress has won 13 local bodies and Shiromani Akali Dal managed to win two—Majitha and Ajnala. Results for Qadian are awaited.