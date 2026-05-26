Punjab civic polls: Congress candidate attacked with swords in Raikot, Warring blames AAP

The voting for Punjab local bodies polls on Tuesday was marred by violence in Ludhiana district’s Raikot, as unidentified assailants attacked a Congress candidate with swords.

The injured candidate Jagdev Singh Gill alias Jagga, from ward number 4 for the Raikot municipal council, was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, where he underwent surgery, the Ludhiana Rural Police said. His condition is stated to be stable.

Murad Jasvir Singh, Raikot DSP, however, said it was a “pre-poll incident” that happened “before voting started at 8 am.” The officer said that the attack was linked to an earlier clash that happened on Monday between AAP and Congress workers.

“We had immediately dispersed both groups when they had clashed on Monday evening, but AAP worker Binderjeet was injured, and an FIR was registered at Raikot city police station. Jagga was one of the accused in the FIR. This morning, before polling started, some unidentified people opened an attack on Jagga with swords near Swarajpur village. His statement has been recorded, and action will be taken accordingly,” said the DSP.

The Congress has, meanwhile, alleged that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a hand in the “cowardly” attack.

In a post on X, Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana Lok Sabha MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the brutal attack exposes the complete collapse of law and order under the Bhagwant Mann government.

“Gangsters and political goons are roaming freely while the government is busy with ads and reels. If election candidates are unsafe, imagine the condition of common people in Punjab…. We will not allow fear and violence to silence our workers. Congress will continue to fight for the people of Punjab against this jungle raj. I demand immediate arrest of all accused and strict action against those behind this cowardly attack.”

Story continues below this ad

Kamil Singh, Congress’s Raikot constituency in-charge and son of Lok Sabha MP Amar Singh, stated that the attack on Gill was orchestrated by aides of AAP’s local MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar. “His aide Binderjeet Singh, who is also a truck union leader, opened an attack on our candidate with swords. He has undergone surgery at DMCH and is in a serious condition. The police have assured us that all the accused will be held; otherwise, we will protest if the police fail to do so,” he said

Senior Congress leader and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Randhawa stated that the incident in Raikot was an attack on democracy. “We strongly condemn this cowardly incident. We appeal to @ECISVEEP to take immediate action in this matter.. @BhagwantMann ji, does your party want to bring such dirty and violent politics to Punjab? Will elections now be won by intimidating and attacking opposition candidates? The people of Punjab will surely give a befitting reply to this thuggery,” he shared on X.

Raikot AAP MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar did not respond to The Indian Express‘ calls and messages. However, Baltej Pannu, AAP state media in-charge, has denied Congress’s allegations. “Congress, the BJP, and the SAD have been looting elections through violence for decades, but AAP doesn’t believe in this strategy to win. Police will take action as per law,” Pannu said.