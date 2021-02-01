PUNJAB LOCAL BODY POLLS: Oppn candidates not being allowed to file nominations: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused Punjab’s Congress government of not allowing candidates to file nomination papers in the upcoming municipal bodies’ elections in Punjab. (Representational)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused Punjab’s Congress government of not allowing candidates to file nomination papers in the upcoming municipal bodies’ elections in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference convened at the party headquarters, senior leader of the party and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema said that when AAP candidates reached the SDM office in Jalalabad on Monday to file their papers, the SDM was not present in his office.

He said the ruling Congress party, with the help of the police, snatched the papers of the candidates in blatant display of hooliganism and pushed them out of the SDM court and threatened to kill them. He accused the SHO of Jalalabad City, stating that all this happened under his leadership.

Cheema said that a similar incident occurred at Guru Har Sahai where AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori had been sitting in the SDM office with the party candidates since morning, but there was no permission to file the nomination papers and only Congress candidates were being allowed to file the papers.

“Congress candidates are visiting the houses of the AAP candidates in Zira along with police and are threatening them that if they file their nomination papers, they will have to pay a heavy price,” he added. He said that AAP had been in touch with the officers in this regard time and again, but the officers were not showing any way to provide relief.

He said that complaints in this regard had been filed to SSPs and Deputy Commissioners of Fazilka and Ferozepur, respectively. Cheema added that the complaints demanded immediate action against the concerned SHOs of Fazilka, Zira and Guru Har Sahai with immediate removal from the duty and replacement of the ROs.

Demanding immediate deployment of the paramilitary forces, Cheema alleged that the police and civil officers were working at the behest of CM Amarinder Singh.

“We have already met the Punjab State Election Commissioner and demanded that the Captain’s government has not done anything in Punjab, so they will loot the elections, intimidate and beat the people, for which paramilitary forces should be provided here,” he said.

Cheema said that just as the SAD-BJP government had been committing hooliganism in the past, now the Captain government was also committing the same in this election. He said that the Congress party was creating panic among the people by creating such an atmosphere, so that the people do not go out of their houses to cast their votes on February 14.