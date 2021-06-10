Punjab: Liquor baron booked for cheating

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Shweta Singla, wife of Deepak Singla.

Liquor businessman, Arvind Singla, one of the absconding accused in a property grabbing scandal, was booked along with three others for cheating his partner’s wife to the tune of around Rs 3 crore, Wednesday. The FIR was registered at PS 26.

The other accused were identified as Tejinder Singh, Raman Puri and Vikas Kumar. Police said the role of a public notary, Dalip Kumar, is also under the scanner.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Shweta Singla, wife of Deepak Singla. Police said that Deepak, a resident of Panchkula, is Arvind’s uncle.

In her complaint to the police, Shweta Singla said that Arvind Singla and her husband Deepak Singla had formed a firm, M/s Bell Enterprises, in 2016 in 60-40 partnership. The firm deals in cell phones.

Police said Shweta Singla alleged that her husband, Deepak Singla, was injured by a gun shot at his house and was admitted for the treatment in a Sector 21 hospital in 2016 and was later referred to a leading hospital in Mohali.

The woman further alleged that when the entire family was in shock, Arvind Singla obtained her signature on some blank papers, claiming that he will be responsible for all the business affairs of the firm.

After subsequent months, Shweta Singla came to know that her husband was sued for a cheque bounce of Rs 3 crore by a Gurgaon based company, which was given a cheque of Rs 6 crore for providing raw material to M/s Bell Enterprises.

Police said Arvind Singla procured the signature of Shweta Singla fraudulently.