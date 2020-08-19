Punjab: LIP, AAP demand longer Assembly session, rejection of agri ordinances in House

LIP president Simarjit Singh Bains.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) on Tuesday continued their attack on the Congress government for calling a one-day Assembly session on August 28 and demanded rejection of the Centre’s three ‘anti-farmer’ ordinances on agriculture produce in the House.

LIP MLAs Simarjit Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains held a protest outside Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s official residence in Chandigarh against the government’s decision to hold a day-long Assembly session and demanded that the government bring a motion or a Bill that rejects the agri ordinances.

Speaking to the media, Simarjeet Singh Bains said, “The Congress has absolute majority in the House and any move by it to reject these ordinances brought by the Centre will have our support as well. Why is it shying away from condemning it on record when it is publicly not supporting it? Congress leaders including PPCC president Sunil Jakhar have been speaking against the ordinances. If Congress does not condemn them in the House then it is a case of double speak.”

The LIP president added that if nothing was done by the state government to thwart these ordinances, the farmers in Punjab will fare a fate worse than what they are already going through. “Just see the abysmal rate at which maize has been sold in the market. This is exactly what will happen with paddy and wheat too if these ordinances come into effect,” he said.

The state president of AAP and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday reminded the Congress of the time when its MLAs had stayed overnight in Vidhan Sabha, demanding a longer session.

“Today the Congress wants only a day-long session but they have forgotten when their MLAs spent a night sleeping in the House in September 2016 demanding a longer session. Congress and Akalis only talk about democratic norma when they are in Opposition. When they come to power they do absolutely the opposite,” he added.

Former Deputy Speaker of Vidhan Sabha, Bir Devinder Singh, now associated with the new political party formed by SS Dhindsa, said the three agriculture ordinances promulgated by the Centre on June 5 must be discussed in the House as they “impinge upon the fundamental structure of the existing marketing paradigm of agricultural produce”.

“The anti-farmers ordinances have caused widespread panic among the farmers and which is why all farmers organisations are protesting in Punjab. “Therefore the Legislative Assembly, being the only constitutional forum elected by the people of Punjab, is bound by obligation to discuss the catastrophic implications of the ordinances. It certainly cannot afford to bypass or ignore the discussion on the ordinances, by any imagination under presupposed notions,” he said.

Bir Devinder said he appealed to the CM as agriculture minister of Punjab and also as leader of the House, to bring a substantive motion under rule 71 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business for outright rejection of all the three ordinances “lock, stock, and barrel” in the coming session.

